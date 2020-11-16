BitMEX Hit With 2nd Racketeering And Manipulation Suit

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 6:59 PM EST) -- The founder of a cryptocurrency news aggregator slapped cryptocurrency derivatives exchange platform BitMEX with a lawsuit in California federal court Friday, claiming the company's founders are "notorious fraudsters" running a racketeering enterprise, manipulating the cryptocurrency market and laundering money. The suit by Păun Gabriel-Razvan, a trader and operator of aggregator 24/7 Crypto News, alleges BitMEX, its parent company HDR Global Trading Limited and other affiliated alleged shell companies — "a maze of corporate entities" and individuals, including founders Arthur Hayes, Ben Delo and Samuel Reed — have been part of a RICO enterprise since at least January 2017, using unlawful trading practices and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS