Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Greens Seek To Undo EPA's Clean Air Act Loophole For Texas

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 10:33 PM EST) -- Green groups on Friday asked the D.C. Circuit to reverse the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision to let Texas rely on legal "loopholes" when facilities in the state violate pollution standards during startup, shutdown or malfunction periods.

The groups say the EPA did not follow the court's direction in past cases when it allowed Texas to raise affirmative defenses in relation to Clean Air Act state implementation plans. Affirmative defenses reduce the likelihood that a facility exceeding emissions standards will face a penalty, thereby reducing the incentive to invest in upgrades that would improve performance, the Sierra Club and other green...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!