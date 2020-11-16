Greens Seek To Undo EPA's Clean Air Act Loophole For Texas

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 10:33 PM EST) -- Green groups on Friday asked the D.C. Circuit to reverse the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision to let Texas rely on legal "loopholes" when facilities in the state violate pollution standards during startup, shutdown or malfunction periods. The groups say the EPA did not follow the court's direction in past cases when it allowed Texas to raise affirmative defenses in relation to Clean Air Act state implementation plans. Affirmative defenses reduce the likelihood that a facility exceeding emissions standards will face a penalty, thereby reducing the incentive to invest in upgrades that would improve performance, the Sierra Club and other green...

