Guitar Center Eyes Ch. 11 With Deal To Cut $800M In Debt

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 11:32 AM EST) -- Guitar Center said it has reached a restructuring deal with key stakeholders to cut nearly $800 million in debt as the musical instrument retailer heads toward a Chapter 11 filing. Guitar Center Inc. announced Friday that it has inked a restructuring support agreement with its equity sponsor, which is a fund managed by Ares Management Corp., as well as with new investors Brigade Capital Management and a fund associated with The Carlyle Group. "Supermajorities" of its noteholder groups have also signed on to the deal, the announcement said. The company also plans to seek Chapter 11 protection, emerging by the end...

