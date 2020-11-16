EPA Softened Smog Regs For Texas Cities, Green Groups Say

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 4:54 PM EST) -- Environmental groups told the D.C. Circuit on Friday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency unlawfully weakened smog protections for Houston and Dallas by nixing pollution control measures for the two Texas metropolitan areas. The Sierra Club and other groups claim the EPA is doubling down on an improper move to terminate anti-backsliding protections in plans for the Houston and Dallas areas to meet national ambient air quality standards for ozone. The protections were part of ozone standards that were revoked and replaced by stricter ones, and the EPA and the environmental groups have engaged in a lengthy legal battle over whether...

