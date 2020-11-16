Philly Injection Site Violates Federal Law, 3rd Circ. Told

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 4:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday urged the Third Circuit to bar the operation of a supervised drug injection site in Philadelphia, saying it would violate federal drug law because its main purpose is to facilitate illegal substance use. During an oral argument held via Zoom, U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania sought to overturn a federal judge's ruling that the facility proposed by the nonprofit Safehouse doesn't run afoul of the Controlled Substances Act of 1970. The prosecutor pointed to the so-called crack house provision of the CSA making it illegal to manage or...

