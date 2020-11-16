NLRB Official Says 1 Bargaining Unit Can Include 2 Sites

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 5:02 PM EST) -- Truck mechanics at two Pennsylvania sites operated by the same employer will vote on whether to be represented by a Teamsters local after a National Labor Relations Board regional director found that the distance between the terminals doesn't favor a bargaining unit at only one location. Nancy Wilson, director of the NLRB's Pittsburgh office, granted the request from bulk chemical trucker Quality Carriers Inc. to have three mechanics at its Parker, Pennsylvania, terminal be included with five others at its Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, terminal in one unit that will vote on representation by the Teamsters. Wilson said it was appropriate to deviate...

