Exxon Says It Can't Be Sued For Climate Fraud In Connecticut

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 3:36 PM EST) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. urged a Connecticut federal court to toss the state's suit accusing it of a multidecade campaign to mislead the public and conceal climate change risks posed by the production and use of fossil fuels, arguing nothing ties the alleged behavior to the state. The company argued in a motion to dismiss Friday that Connecticut can't use independently owned gas stations in the state that operate under the Exxon Mobil brand to establish its judicial system's ability to consider the suit. Exxon, which is headquartered in Texas and incorporated in New Jersey, told the court it hasn't owned or...

