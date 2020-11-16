DOJ Settles Immigration Bias Case With Palm Beach Schools

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 10:15 PM EST) -- The Palm Beach County School Board could have to pay up to $190,000 following a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday that resolved claims that the Florida county discriminated against noncitizens when verifying employment eligibility. "Employers must not discriminate against work-authorized non-U.S. citizens due to mistaken assumptions about their immigration status," Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband said in a statement. "We applaud the school district of Palm Beach County for working with the Department of Justice to ensure proper implementation of its non-discrimination policy." In the settlement, the school board did not admit wrongdoing but agreed to pay...

