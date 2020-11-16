UT Austin Should Face Gender Pay Gap Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 7:42 PM EST) -- The University of Texas at Austin should face a professor's pay discrimination suit alleging that its policy of giving a pregnant faculty member more time to apply for tenure counted against her and caused her to earn less than men, a magistrate judge has recommended. U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower on Friday recommended that U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman deny the university's motion to dismiss assistant professor Evdokia Nikolova's suit under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. Judge Hightower rejected the university's contention that Nikolova's suit should fail because she didn't name a male comparator to illustrate...

