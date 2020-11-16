Holland & Knight Picks Up Fla. Insurance Regulatory Vet

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 9:28 PM EST) -- A former insurance regulator has joined Holland & Knight's Tallahassee, Florida, office from Carlton Fields PA as the firm seeks to boost its government advocacy team. Beth Vecchioli, a previous senior regulator at the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation for over a decade, went back to Holland as a senior policy adviser on Monday. Vecchioli worked at the firm for five years before moving to Carlton Fields as a senior director of government consulting. Vecchioli told Law360 on Monday she's excited by the opportunity to potentially influence some federal public policymaking regarding the rising COVID-19 business interruption claims against the insurance...

