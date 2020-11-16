Missing Inventor Doomed Broad's CRISPR Patent At EPO

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 10:46 PM EST) -- The Broad Institute can't take advantage of the priority date in provisional patent applications for the breakthrough gene-editing technology CRISPR because it didn't list the same inventors on its subsequent European patent application, the European Patent Office Board of Appeal said earlier this month. In explaining why it upheld a decision revoking the Broad Institute's patent in January, the appeal board faulted the research institute for leaving one of the inventors from its U.S. provisional patent applications off its European patent application. By doing so, the board said the institute lost its right to claim the provisional applications' earlier priority date. Instead, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS