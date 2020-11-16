Plane Parts Maker Can't Ground NLRB Order At DC Circ.

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit has upheld a National Labor Relations Board's finding that a Pennsylvania airplane parts maker flouted labor law by unilaterally withdrawing its recognition of a union, noting that the company perhaps "now has buyer's remorse for the path it chose." In its opinion Friday, the three-judge panel said the NLRB correctly concluded that Wyman-Gordon Pennsylvania LLC violated the National Labor Relations Act when it withdrew recognition of the United Steelworkers, and it ordered the company to bargain with the union. Though Wyman-Gordon argued that the board should allow for a decertification election, the company could have gone that route...

