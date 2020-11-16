Norton Rose Names New Global Head of Litigation, Disputes

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 9:35 PM EST) -- Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP announced Monday that it has appointed Richard Krumholz to succeed Gerry Pecht as the law firm's new global head of litigation and disputes, as Pecht moves on to a global chief executive role. Norton Rose said Dallas-based Krumholz, who has led the firm's U.S. litigation and disputes practice group since 2014, will share his current responsibilities with Steven Jansma, who is based in San Antonio and Houston. As part of his new role, Krumholz will help direct more than 1,200 attorneys throughout 52 cities worldwide, the firm said. Krumholz told Law360 on Monday that he views...

