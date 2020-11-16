House Approves Federal Recognition For NC's Lumbee Tribe

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 7:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill Monday that would grant full federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina, giving new life to a decades-old proposal that recently won backing from both President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden. The Lumbee Recognition Act, which won approval on a voice vote, would grant certain powers of self-government and give access to more federal funding to the tribe of about 60,000 enrolled members based in southeastern North Carolina. Several dozen similar measures have been introduced in Congress since the 1980s and twice passed the House, most recently in 2009,...

