5th Circ. Finds Suit Over Chinese Drywall Brought Too Late

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 7:07 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has found that a Mississippi woman filed her suit over defective Chinese drywall in her home too late, affirming a lower court's decision. The three-judge appeals panel on Friday said Peggy Powell's 2018 suit against Knauf Gips KG was barred by Mississippi's three-year statute of limitations. Her home was repaired in 2006 and she found out about the defective Chinese drywall in 2014, when she tried to sell the home, according to the panel. However, she waited until 2018 to file her suit, the panel said. "Although Powell maintains she did not learn the identity of the manufacturer...

