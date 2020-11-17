DEA Slams Call For Quick Discovery On Interim Hemp Rule

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has pushed back against a bid by a hemp trade group and company to obtain documents about its policy regarding whether hemp waste products can be deemed illegal drugs, saying that the case is filed in the wrong court. The DEA said Monday that discovery "of any sort" in the case brought by the Hemp Industries Association and RE Botanicals Inc. is inappropriate because Congress has directed that challenges to DEA final actions proceed directly in the court of appeals. The pair had asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia earlier this month to...

