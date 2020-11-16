Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Union Argues It Can Sue USDA Over Chicken Plant Speed

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 9:17 PM EST) -- The union that represents workers at Tyson Foods and other chicken processors has asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge not to toss its lawsuit challenging a U.S. Department of Agriculture rule allowing employers to speed up their lines, arguing the rule's risk to workers is real enough for it to make its claims.

The United Food And Commercial Workers argued Friday against dismissal of its lawsuit, which alleges the USDA violated the Administrative Procedure Act in giving waivers to meatpacking companies to speed up chicken processing times. The UFCW said that even if no specific injury can be tied to faster...

Companies

Government Agencies

