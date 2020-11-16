Union Argues It Can Sue USDA Over Chicken Plant Speed

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 9:17 PM EST) -- The union that represents workers at Tyson Foods and other chicken processors has asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge not to toss its lawsuit challenging a U.S. Department of Agriculture rule allowing employers to speed up their lines, arguing the rule's risk to workers is real enough for it to make its claims. The United Food And Commercial Workers argued Friday against dismissal of its lawsuit, which alleges the USDA violated the Administrative Procedure Act in giving waivers to meatpacking companies to speed up chicken processing times. The UFCW said that even if no specific injury can be tied to faster...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS