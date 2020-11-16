Loeb, Jones Day Steer SPAC Tie-Up For $1.2B Recycling Co.

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- Special purpose acquisition company Roth CH Acquisition I Co. unveiled plans on Monday to take PureCycle Technologies public through a merger that values the plastic recycling business' equity at $1.2 billion, with help from Loeb & Loeb and Jones Day. Loeb & Loeb LLP client Roth CH Acquisition I Co. said in a news release that following its tie-up with Jones Day-guided PureCycle Technologies, the combined company would be renamed PureCycle Technologies Inc. and would be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol PCT. "We believe PureCycle's technology will be transformative in plastic recycling and help companies meet their sustainability...

