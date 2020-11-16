Seafood Co. Wins Bid To Hire H-2B Workers After Lottery Loss

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 5:39 PM EST) -- A North Carolina seafood processor has won its bid to hire an extra 60 migrant workers on seasonal visas, after it found itself short dozens of workers earlier this year following the lottery for coveted visa slots. In a Friday decision, the Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals — the U.S. Department of Labor's appellate board for immigration-related matters — reversed an officer's earlier decision to deny Mattamuskeet Crab Co. Inc.'s request to hire additional crab processors on H-2B visas, which allow U.S. employers to hire migrant workers for nonagricultural seasonal jobs. The DOL officer had initially rejected the seafood company's request...

