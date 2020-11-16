BYU-Idaho Attys Accused Of Conflict Of Interest In Title IX Suit

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- A former student suing Brigham Young University – Idaho for allegedly not taking action against a sexually abusive professor has asked the court to disqualify the school's new counsel, saying that it is a conflict of interest for a single firm to represent both the school and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is also party to the suit. Lori Stevens said in a motion Friday that the university and the church, which was not named in the complaint but intervened in the suit, have adverse interests in the case because the church is required to withhold Stevens'...

