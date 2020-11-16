Calif. Schools Exempt From Discrimination Law, Panel Says

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- California public school districts are not business establishments and cannot be sued under the Golden State's main anti-discrimination law, a California state appeals court has ruled in a case of first impression, saying the law was not meant to reach discriminatory conduct by state agencies. A three-judge panel for California's Court of Appeal rejected a petition Friday to undo a lower court's decision to toss a bias claim filed under the state's Unruh Civil Rights Act that was brought by a petitioner whom the court said is autistic and who alleged he suffered disability discrimination at the hands of personnel in the...

