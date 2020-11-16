Judge Won't Stop Ill. Pot License Scoring Do-Over

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 10:07 PM EST) -- A Sangamon County, Illinois, circuit court judge declined to stop the state from rescoring applications for retail marijuana licenses ahead of a lottery awarding them, saying the public interest weighs against halting the do-over. In a ruling on Thursday, Circuit Court Judge Adam Giganti denied a motion for a temporary restraining order filed by a group of marijuana businesses that received perfect scores on their applications and have already been selected to participate in the lottery for the 75 licenses. The group, led by a company called SB IL LLC, said the state was acting in response to political pressure and violating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS