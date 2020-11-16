Enviro Groups Push To Scrap Army Fort Groundwater Plan

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 11:07 PM EST) -- Three conservation groups have urged an Arizona federal court to order the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Army to scrap and redo an Army base's groundwater pumping plan that the groups say will harm endangered wildlife. The Fish and Wildlife Service's 2014 "biological opinion" allowing ongoing groundwater pumping at the Army's Fort Huachuca in Arizona wrongly ignored evidence that the pumping would negatively impact the nearby San Pedro River, the Center for Biological Diversity, the Grand Canyon Chapter of the Sierra Club and the Maricopa Audubon Society said in their motion for summary judgment on Friday. The conservation...

