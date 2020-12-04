Life Sciences Group Of The Year: Arnold & Porter

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 5:00 PM EST) -- Arnold & Porter has spent the year helping AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP ink deals to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine developed with the University of Oxford, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2020 Life Sciences Groups of the Year. Dan Kracov, co-chair of Arnold & Porter's life sciences and health care regulatory practice, told Law360 that its work with AstraZeneca was probably its biggest deal-side work of the year and included agreements with the U.S. government and governments around the world, including Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands. "We are one of the few firms in the world that could execute on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS