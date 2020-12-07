International Trade Group Of The Year: Hogan Lovells

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- Hogan Lovells advised Facebook on a billion-dollar investment in an Indian telecommunications provider and represented a U.S. packaging supplier in duty probes over Chinese glass containers, earning it a spot as one of Law360's 2020 International Trade Groups of the Year. The firm's international trade practice has attorneys located across the globe, including in Europe, Latin America and Asia. The group handles a wide range of matters including foreign investments, regulatory compliance, duty investigations and trade disputes. Beth Peters, a partner and co-chair of Hogan Lovells' of international trade and investment practice, said that one thing that makes the firm's trade...

