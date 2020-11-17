SEC Chair Praised And Rebuked In Last Senate Appearance

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:39 PM EST) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton received a mix of commendation and condemnation on Tuesday during what is presumed to be his final appearance before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee. Early in his opening statement for an SEC oversight hearing, Clayton addressed the announcement on Monday that his 3½-year tenure leading the nation's securities regulator would come to an end in December, telling lawmakers it had been "the privilege of a lifetime to work alongside the women and men of the SEC." "I also want to acknowledge the support and assistance Congress has provided the SEC during my tenure,"...

