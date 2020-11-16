9th Circ. Greenlights CoreCivic Retaliation Suit

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 6:57 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit revived a former assistant warden's retaliation suit against private prison company CoreCivic, saying she was shielded by federal bias law when she took part in an investigation into an executive she said harassed her. A three-judge panel ruled Friday that a lower court erred when it handed CoreCivic — formerly known as Corrections Corp. of America — summary judgment in LeeAnn Archuleta's Title VII retaliation suit, taking aim at the trial court's conclusion that Archuleta hadn't done anything that fell under the protection of the federal anti-bias statute. "Archuleta's participation in the investigation and her description of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS