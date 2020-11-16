Boy Scouts Sex Abuse Claims Surpass 88K At Ch. 11 Deadline

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 8:56 PM EST) -- The Boy Scouts of America faced more than 88,500 claims of sexual abuse spanning decades as of Monday afternoon's deadline to file for compensation as part of the Scouts' Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Delaware, the committee representing victims said. A court-appointed special committee representing the victims of sexual abuse by Scouting-affiliated volunteers and employees said the sheer number of victims filing claims even before the 5 p.m. cutoff eclipsed the number of reported victims of abuse within the Catholic Church, as the BSA works to establish a trust for compensating victims and a plan to reorganize. "Only one conclusion can...

