EEOC Sees Record $535M Haul For Bias Victims In 2020

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission took in more than $535 million for victims of discrimination in fiscal year 2020, a nearly $50 million spike from a year earlier, the federal workplace bias watchdog said Monday. In its annual financial report, the EEOC reported that its $535 million haul during the recently completed fiscal year was a record for the agency, which collected $486 million during fiscal 2019 and a bit more than $500 million the year before that. The 2020 figure included $106 million that was recovered for about 26,000 aggrieved individuals through litigation — marking the highest total reported...

