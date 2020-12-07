Benefits Practice Group Of The Year: Keller Rohrback

Law360 (December 7, 2020, 3:52 PM EST) -- Keller Rohrback LLP has helped workers score victories against large corporations in "David and Goliath-type situations," including a $9 million settlement for about a quarter of a million current and former JPMorgan Chase & Co. employees, making it one of Law360's 2020 Benefits Groups of the Year. Derek Loeser, a senior partner and a member of Keller Rohrback's executive committee, said the size of the firm's employee benefits group varies with case demand. At times, as many as 15 of the firm's roughly 70 attorneys will be working on ERISA matters, he said. "When people hear ERISA, they tend to run...

