Technology Group Of The Year: Wachtell

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 5:06 PM EST) -- Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz helped HP fend off Xerox's $34 billion hostile takeover attempt led by billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn and represented Uber in the ride-hailing company's $2.65 billion acquisition of Postmates, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's Technology Groups of the Year. The New York City-based law firm tackled a number of complex transactions in 2020, including assisting Uber Technologies Inc. in its all-stock transaction in July that bolstered Uber's Rides and Eats platform. The firm also helped HP Inc. dodge Icahn's unsolicited takeover bid, which the Palo Alto tech giant believed would have lowered...

