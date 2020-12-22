Telecommunications Group of the Year: Wiley

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 5:02 PM EST) -- Wiley Rein LLP has successfully defended deregulatory infrastructure policies at the Ninth Circuit, steered Amazon's $10 billion satellite project and guided CBS Corp.'s Viacom merger, earning the firm a spot among Law360's Telecommunications Groups of the Year. The firm's telecom, media and technology practice group, which includes about 70 D.C.-based attorneys as well as government relations specialists and engineers, scored a major win in August when the Ninth Circuit upheld three Federal Communications Commission decisions designed to speed up and standardize the installation of 5G small cells at the local level. Two Wiley attorneys argued in support of the FCC's rules, and...

