Utility Worker Wants Judge DQ'd For Time As Cozen Partner

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 10:41 PM EST) -- A Black worker suing Philadelphia Gas Works for race bias has moved to disqualify the Pennsylvania federal judge overseeing his case, saying the judge failed to reveal that he had represented PGW when he was a Cozen O'Connor shareholder. In a filing supporting his Sunday motion for disqualification, Dwayne Ackie said U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert had previously worked as outside counsel for PGW and had a "financial and attorney client relationship" with the company that should bar him from presiding over the case. "A judge's duty to disclose any matter that may create an appearance of bias should have...

