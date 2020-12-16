Media & Entertainment Group Of The Year: O'Melveny

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP sealed a victory for Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. in its battle to stop Netflix from poaching executives and secured for Viacom a $375 million deal to get a 49% stake in Miramax, earning a spot as one of Law360's 2020 Media & Entertainment Groups of the Year. A California state judge in December 2019 ordered Netflix to stop poaching Fox executives who have signed fixed-term employment contracts, finding that Netflix engaged in unfair competition by inducing former Fox executives to breach their employment contracts. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Marc D. Gross affirmed a tentative ruling...

