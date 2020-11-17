Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Amgen, GSK Urge Justices To Allow Patents On Genus Claims

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 9:23 PM EST) -- Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline and a group of intellectual property professors have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up Merck & Co.'s petition asking the justices to ensure companies can patent genus claims, warning that the future of innovation is on the line.

The trio of amicus briefs filed Monday say the Federal Circuit has made patenting genus claims nearly impossible, which fundamentally ignores how scientific discovery occurs in the chemical, pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The professors said the petition filed by Merck unit Idenix Pharmaceuticals LLC in September is a "strong vehicle" to settle this pressing issue.

Idenix is trying to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!