Hagens Berman Partner Tony Shapiro Dies At 62

Law360 (November 16, 2020, 8:55 PM EST) -- Anthony "Tony" D. Shapiro, a well-known personal injury attorney and an executive committee member of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, died of cancer Monday at age 62, the firm announced. Shapiro was the son of the late David I. Shapiro, a prominent plaintiffs antitrust lawyer and a founding partner of the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Dickstein Shapiro LLP. Instead of following directly in his father's footsteps, Tony Shapiro focused much of his practice on personal injury work, representing victims in cases including wrongful death, brain injury and catastrophic injury matters. "Tony was one of the greats — sharp, strategic, insightful and...

