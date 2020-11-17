Cisco Can't Get New Trial After $1.9B IP Loss, Centripetal Says

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 9:04 PM EST) -- Centripetal Networks is urging a Virginia federal judge to shut down Cisco Systems' bid for a new trial after being slapped with a $1.9 billion judgment for willfully infringing Centripetal's four network security patents, claiming that Cisco ignored the court's analysis. Centripetal said in an opposition brief on Monday that Cisco failed to raise any specific errors in U.S. District Judge Henry Coke Morgan Jr.'s October judgment, which amounted to one of the largest patent awards in U.S. history. Instead, Cisco's motion was filled with haphazard and baseless assertions that the judge raised "new theories" of liability and damages, the plaintiff said. "The entirety of...

