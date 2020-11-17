Abbott Must Face Patent Suit Over Baby Probiotics

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 10:37 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has refused to toss a suit from the University of California and a microbiome company claiming Abbott Laboratories infringed patents covering ways to treat gut problems in infants, finding the pharmaceutical giant was "closely following" the patented technology. U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee on Monday denied Abbott's motion to dismiss a patent infringement suit from the Regents of the University of California and Evolve Biosystems Inc., which was the licensee of the patents owned by the university. Abbott had argued in part that the suit didn't adequately allege Abbott knew its own Similac Probiotic Tri-Blend product...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS