Mayer Brown Snags 2 Hunton Andrews Renewables Partners

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 9:28 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP has added two partners and three associates from Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP to its projects and infrastructure group, saying the team will greatly expand its renewable energy capacity. Eric Pogue, who was the renewable energy practice co-chair at Hunton Andrews, and John Tormey will join the firm as partners in Mayer Brown's New York and Washington, D.C., offices, respectively. Both partners' practices focus on renewable energy projects, including their development, financing and acquisition, according to the firm. "Continuing to expand our renewable energy and projects capabilities is a key focus for the firm, and Eric's and John's experience...

