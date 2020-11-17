SRA's Fraud Case Revived After 'Seriously Flawed' Dismissal

Law360, London (November 17, 2020, 2:09 PM GMT) -- A London court has revived disciplinary proceedings against a former white-collar solicitor accused of lying about his legal fees after concluding that a disciplinary tribunal was "plainly wrong" to downplay a fraud probe. High Court Judges William Davis and Andrew Edis ordered the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal to hold a new hearing to consider the fraud accusations against Nabeel Sheikh, the former senior partner of London law firm Neumans LLP. Sheikh is facing discipline from the Solicitors Regulation Authority after he submitted a £2.9 million ($3.85 million) bill of costs to the Court of Appeal in 2010 for successfully clearing the name...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS