OECD Lauds IRS Programs To Promote Gender Equality

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- An OECD report Tuesday highlighting innovative government policies to promote gender balance in the workforce cited several examples of such policies at the IRS, noting that women hold nearly half of the agency's executive-level positions. In 2018, women held 49.1% of the executive jobs at the agency, up from 46.7% in 2014, said the report, issued by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's Forum on Tax Administration. The FTA's Gender Balance Network, which compiled the report, was founded in 2019 to encourage the adoption of gender equality policies by the FTA's 53 member countries. The IRS leadership signaled its commitment to equality...

