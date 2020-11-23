3 Legal Land Mines Employers Should Avoid In The Pandemic

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 5:54 PM EST) -- After a year spent frantically trying to safeguard worksites from COVID-19 and keep people employed amid lockdowns, employers may be overlooking subtler — but still potentially costly — legal pitfalls. Since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the handful of issues rightly on the top of employers' list of things to worry about have included reconfiguring workplaces to meet health guidelines, complying with an ever-expanding list of leave laws and health mandates, navigating layoffs and furloughs when businesses were shut down and effectively managing workforces that went remote. But less notable issues still lurk that could land businesses in legal...

