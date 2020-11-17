Doc Tells Texas Panel Free Speech Law Defeats Sanction Bid

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 9:01 PM EST) -- A former Baylor College of Medicine doctor who brought unsuccessful defamation claims against his employers is asking a state appellate court to throw out a sanction requiring him to pay $1.37 million in attorney fees, arguing a state free speech law bars the penalty. In the the case's third trip before the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston, the justices on the panel had few questions about the long-running case, which began in 2006 when Dr. Rahul Nath brought the claims against Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital, claiming a former supervisor and business partner made false and disparaging...

