Digital Design Co. Autodesk Buys Norwegian Peer For $240M

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 3:18 PM EST) -- Autodesk, the company behind design software AutoCAD, said Tuesday it's buying fellow digital modeling business and BAHR-represented Spacemaker for $240 million in an all-cash deal. San Rafael, California-based Autodesk Inc. said in a joint statement with Norway's Spacemaker that the transaction will allow it to better serve the architects who use its software. Spacemaker helps architects, urban planners and real estate developers quickly evaluate options for a site using criteria such as terrain, lighting, traffic and zoning, according to the statement. "Spacemaker is a lesson in the power of insights and automation, giving designers the ability to create and test urban...

