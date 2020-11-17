Lowe's Settles Wage Suit Over Preshift Computer Time

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 6:55 PM EST) -- Lowe's Companies Inc. and a former customer service representative have approval to settle a wage and hour lawsuit, a North Carolina federal court said Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell signed off on the settlement between Lowe's and Misty Martin after the parties said they had come to an agreement to end her claims that the home goods store failed to pay for preshift computer time. Noting that the agreement does not affect any Lowe's employees or former employees besides Martin, "the court will grant the motion and approve the proposed settlement agreement as the represented result of the parties'...

