Trademark Fees Rising In 2021 Despite Economic Downturn

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 4:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said Monday it is raising certain trademark fees beginning in January 2021 despite the pandemic-induced economic downturn in order to stabilize its operations, including during times of financial fluctuations, and to fund its infrastructure and information technology modernization efforts. While economic circumstances in the U.S. have substantially changed since the fiscal year 2021 budget was developed, the fee adjustments are necessary to address increasing costs and to provide necessary resources for trademark operations, the USPTO said in a statement Monday following a multi-year review and adjustment process that included a public comment period. The fee...

