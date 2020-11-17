NLRB's Bid For Rehiring Order Came Too Late, Gas Co. Says

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- Airgas is fighting a National Labor Relations Board bid in California federal court for an emergency injunction making it rehire workers who were fired amid an organizing campaign, saying the board's two-year delay before suing undercuts its claims of urgent, irreparable harm. In a memorandum Monday, the industrial and medical gases supplier blamed the NLRB for the case's delay and said the board's Region 31 should have sought the injunction earlier and that it was trying to sidestep its own ongoing process. "Having delayed the start of the administrative litigation process for so long, the Region now attempts to accelerate, through...

