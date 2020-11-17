Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NLRB's Bid For Rehiring Order Came Too Late, Gas Co. Says

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- Airgas is fighting a National Labor Relations Board bid in California federal court for an emergency injunction making it rehire workers who were fired amid an organizing campaign, saying the board's two-year delay before suing undercuts its claims of urgent, irreparable harm.

In a memorandum Monday, the industrial and medical gases supplier blamed the NLRB for the case's delay and said the board's Region 31 should have sought the injunction earlier and that it was trying to sidestep its own ongoing process.

"Having delayed the start of the administrative litigation process for so long, the Region now attempts to accelerate, through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!