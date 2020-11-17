House Passes Bipartisan Bills To Fight Opioid Crisis

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 6:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a number of bipartisan health care bills aimed at tackling the opioid crisis, as well as a bill that would update outdated labeling for generic drugs. The House passed by voice vote the Block, Report And Suspend Shipments Act of 2020, introduced by Reps. David McKinley, R-W.Va., and Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., that imposes more requirements for drug manufacturers and distributors who have identified a suspicious order of controlled substances. In addition to reporting a suspicious order to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, a company must also decline to fill the order and tell...

