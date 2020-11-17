Beachwear Chain Wins Millions In Trial Over Trademark Lie

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 7:59 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal jury has awarded an Outer Banks beachwear chain millions of dollars over allegations that another chain tricked it into giving up use of a trademark the other chain didn't even own. The total size of Monday's jury award could not be immediately determined. A verdict sheet showed Beach Mart Inc. was awarded identical amounts of $4.18 million on each of four counts against L&L Wings Inc., but it wasn't clear if the amounts, which would total $16.72 million, will be added together, or if some are considered duplicative. Representatives for the parties were not immediately available for...

