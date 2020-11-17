Worker Says Standing Up For Trans Colleague Got Her Fired

Law360 (November 17, 2020, 9:07 PM EST) -- A former human resources coordinator for a packaging firm sued the company Tuesday alleging she was fired for challenging management's consistent misgendering and mocking of a transgender worker. Nicole Crosby lodged her bias and retaliation case in Pennsylvania federal court against both her former employer, WestRock Packaging, and Brook & Whittle, a labeling company that recently bought the WestRock facility where she had worked. She alleged that after five years with WestRock, she was abruptly fired because she had called out company leaders' purposeful use of incorrect pronouns for her colleague, Michael Jablonski, and because she had pushed for an investigation...

